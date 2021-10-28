Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) After -96.86% Decline From High?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.70, to imply an increase of 6.12% or $1.65 in intraday trading. The DDD share’s 52-week high remains $56.50, putting it -96.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.56. The company has a valuation of $3.54B, with average of 3.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DDD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

After registering a 6.12% upside in the latest session, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.59 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.87%, and -5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 158.11%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.71, implying a decrease of -3.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDD has been trading -28.92% off suggested target high and 33.8% from its likely low.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 3D Systems Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares are 23.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 454.55% against 68.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 266.70% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $144.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $113.98 million and $172.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.80% before dropping -17.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -107.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 3D Systems Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

3D Systems Corporation insiders hold 2.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.11% of the shares at 71.98% float percentage. In total, 70.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.89 million shares (or 15.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $794.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.51 million shares, or about 10.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $540.05 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.34 million shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $229.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.0 million, or 3.99% of the shares, all valued at about 137.7 million.