Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN): Can A Stock Be -14.81% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares stood at 15.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.15, to imply a decrease of -4.17% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SESN share’s 52-week high remains $6.04, putting it -425.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $245.00M, with average of 26.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SESN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

After registering a -4.17% downside in the last session, Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.45%, and 47.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.17, implying an increase of 72.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SESN has been trading -595.65% off suggested target high and -30.43% from its likely low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sesen Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares are -59.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -306.67% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.20% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -37.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $530k.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sesen Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.94% of the shares at 33.94% float percentage. In total, 33.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.68 million shares (or 6.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.66 million shares, or about 5.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $49.24 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 11.53 million shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.89 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 22.57 million.