ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Loss Of -14.33 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.40, to imply an increase of 2.06% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The RNW share’s 52-week high remains $14.08, putting it -49.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.90. The company has a valuation of $4.11B, with average of 815.12K shares over the past 3 months.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the latest session, ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.54 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.72%, and -14.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.58%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.10, implying an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNW has been trading -80.85% off suggested target high and -17.02% from its likely low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $260 million.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReNew Energy Global plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global plc insiders hold 16.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.42% of the shares at 76.07% float percentage. In total, 63.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.89 million shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd with 0.65 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.65 million.