Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Stock Dropped -15.18% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s traded shares stood at 7.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.01, to imply a decrease of -80.08% or -$24.16 in intraday trading. The RFL share’s 52-week high remains $66.44, putting it -1005.49% down since that peak but still an impressive -150.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.08. The company has a valuation of $626.63M, with average of 167.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

After registering a -80.08% downside in the latest session, Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.08 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -80.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.49%, and -15.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.37%.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) estimates and forecasts

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 13 and December 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Rafael Holdings Inc. insiders hold 23.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.29% of the shares at 47.39% float percentage. In total, 36.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 3.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.68 million shares, or about 3.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $34.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 2.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 7.02 million.