PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Drops -504.98% From Highs, What Happens Next?

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply an increase of 6.84% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PETV share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it -504.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.36. The company has a valuation of $28.66M, with average of 511.60K shares over the past 3 months.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

After registering a 6.84% upside in the last session, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.47 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 6.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.08%, and -0.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.79%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 59.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PETV has been trading -149.11% off suggested target high and -149.11% from its likely low.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) estimates and forecasts

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PetVivo Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

PetVivo Holdings Inc. insiders hold 41.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.15% of the shares at 0.26% float percentage. In total, 0.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverbridge Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14369.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.