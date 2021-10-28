Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s traded shares stood at 6.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.19, to imply an increase of 5.37% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The BENE share’s 52-week high remains $18.90, putting it -68.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.84. The company has a valuation of $144.13M, with average of 2.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) trade information

After registering a 5.37% upside in the last session, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.90 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 5.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.68%, and 11.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.34%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) estimates and forecasts

BENE Dividends

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s Major holders

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.15% of the shares at 102.15% float percentage. In total, 102.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 24.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.99 million shares, or about 8.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $9.9 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37712.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.