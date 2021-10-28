Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Slid -0.39% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares stood at 9.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.50, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The NCLH share’s 52-week high remains $34.49, putting it -35.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.77. The company has a valuation of $9.44B, with average of 13.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NCLH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.68 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.39%, and -8.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.28%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.69, implying an increase of 19.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCLH has been trading -52.94% off suggested target high and 9.8% from its likely low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are -15.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.67% against 27.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 44.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $217.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $635.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.52 million and $9.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3,232.00% before jumping 6,532.00% in the following quarter.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.44% of the shares at 55.68% float percentage. In total, 55.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.89 million shares (or 10.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.28 million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $559.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.26 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $282.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.87 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 244.73 million.