Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) -7.1% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.47, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The LBTYK share’s 52-week high remains $30.49, putting it -7.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.36. The company has a valuation of $10.67B, with average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LBTYK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside in the latest session, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.20 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.07%, and -3.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.24, implying an increase of 29.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LBTYK has been trading -128.31% off suggested target high and 8.68% from its likely low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.48 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.62 billion.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty Global plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Liberty Global plc insiders hold 5.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.52% of the shares at 89.74% float percentage. In total, 84.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 53.97 million shares (or 14.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 17.78 million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $480.87 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 15.98 million shares. This is just over 4.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $470.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.97 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 134.46 million.