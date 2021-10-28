KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Shares Fall :-63.4% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s traded shares stood at 4.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.06, to imply an increase of 5.88% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The KULR share’s 52-week high remains $3.19, putting it -4.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $320.41M, with average of 955.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KULR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

After registering a 5.88% upside in the last session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.25 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.93%, and 47.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 108.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 29.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KULR has been trading -63.4% off suggested target high and -14.38% from its likely low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 287.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $570k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800k.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KULR Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

KULR Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 37.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.20% of the shares at 0.31% float percentage. In total, 0.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 37902.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93617.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 23625.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $58353.0.