Is CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) Expensive At $3.43? Check These Facts.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s traded shares stood at 4.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply an increase of 10.35% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The CLPS share’s 52-week high remains $19.78, putting it -476.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.66. The company has a valuation of $65.99M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 126.58K shares over the past 3 months.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

After registering a 10.35% upside in the latest session, CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.86 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 10.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 13.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.30%. Short interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

CLPS Dividends

CLPS Incorporation has its next earnings report out on March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CLPS Incorporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

CLPS Incorporation insiders hold 61.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.66% of the shares at 4.28% float percentage. In total, 1.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 60200.0 shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd holds roughly 57000.0 shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5050.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 21715.0.