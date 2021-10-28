How Much Is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares stood at 9.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.42, to imply a decrease of -10.47% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The HIVE share’s 52-week high remains $5.75, putting it -68.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $1.72B, with an average of 13.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

After registering a -10.47% downside in the last session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.21 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -10.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.85%, and 28.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.95%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 14.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIVE has been trading -16.96% off suggested target high and -16.96% from its likely low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are 14.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.67% against 9.80%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 0.91 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2019, these shares were worth $4.04 million.