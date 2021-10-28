Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s traded shares stood at 2.18 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.13, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The FSM share’s 52-week high remains $9.85, putting it -92.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.74. The company has a valuation of $945.12M, with an average of 3.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FSM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the latest session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.18 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and 25.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.11%. Short interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw shorts transact 10.2 million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 8.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.46 and $7.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSM has been trading -37.82% off suggested target high and 13.06% from its likely low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares are -15.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 211.76% against 29.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63 million.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.34% of the shares at 27.51% float percentage. In total, 27.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.28 million shares (or 6.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 4.35 million shares, or about 1.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $24.12 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 9.52 million shares. This is just over 3.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.36 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 51.95 million.