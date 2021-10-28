For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) Is Worth A Shot

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.36, to imply a decrease of -3.16% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The MTTR share’s 52-week high remains $28.00, putting it -52.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.45. The company has a valuation of $4.59B, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Matterport Inc. (MTTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

After registering a -3.16% downside in the last session, Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.18 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -3.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.07%, and -6.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.61%. Short interest in Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) saw shorts transact 8.89 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.20, implying an increase of 17.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTTR has been trading -41.61% off suggested target high and -8.93% from its likely low.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $29.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.98 million.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Matterport Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Matterport Inc. insiders hold 8.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.25% of the shares at 16.64% float percentage. In total, 15.25% institutions holds shares in the company.