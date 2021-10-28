Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Up 8.61% Year-To-Date

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.62, to imply a decrease of -2.07% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The ELAN share’s 52-week high remains $37.49, putting it -14.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.72. The company has a valuation of $15.62B, with average of 3.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELAN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

After registering a -2.07% downside in the latest session, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.19 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and 2.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.43, implying an increase of 12.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELAN has been trading -28.76% off suggested target high and 11.1% from its likely low.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Elanco Animal Health Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) shares are 3.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.77% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.10% this quarter before jumping 58.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.12 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $889.6 million and $1.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.80% before dropping -1.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -792.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has its next earnings report out on November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated insiders hold 4.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.64% of the shares at 108.20% float percentage. In total, 103.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 46.78 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.62 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 42.52 million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.47 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 13.95 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $483.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.36 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 463.54 million.