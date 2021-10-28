Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Has Recovered 20.84% So Far, But Another -27.46% Loss Is Possible.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s traded shares stood at 11.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.00, to imply a decrease of -4.62% or -$2.71 in intraday trading. The DOW share’s 52-week high remains $71.38, putting it -27.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.33. The company has a valuation of $42.38B, with average of 5.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Dow Inc. (DOW), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DOW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.54.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

After registering a -4.62% downside in the last session, Dow Inc. (DOW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.17 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.50%, and -5.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.90%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.73, implying an increase of 17.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54.00 and $85.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOW has been trading -51.79% off suggested target high and 3.57% from its likely low.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dow Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dow Inc. (DOW) shares are -12.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 445.18% against 19.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 408.00% this quarter before jumping 132.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $14.27 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.99 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.52 billion and $10.71 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.90% before jumping 21.30% in the following quarter.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dow Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.80, with the share yield ticking at 5.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

Dow Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.10% of the shares at 69.19% float percentage. In total, 69.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 63.17 million shares (or 8.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.0 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 53.28 million shares, or about 7.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.37 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dow Inc. (DOW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 31.86 million shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.05 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 1.33 billion.