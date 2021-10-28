Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Stocks Fall -59.47% YTD; What Next For It?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares stood at 2.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.71, to imply an increase of 2.97% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The CD share’s 52-week high remains $27.47, putting it -182.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.75. The company has a valuation of $3.56B, with average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

After registering a 2.97% upside in the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.29 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.31%, and 20.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $127.70, implying an increase of 92.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100.83 and $157.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CD has been trading -1517.71% off suggested target high and -938.41% from its likely low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are -31.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.56% against 9.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $111.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $116.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $72.81 million and $86.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.40% before jumping 35.10% in the following quarter.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.21% of the shares at 35.21% float percentage. In total, 35.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 5.84 million shares, or about 3.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $88.2 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.69 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.79 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 42.08 million.