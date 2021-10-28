Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) Stock?

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.52, to imply a decrease of -1.95% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ETON share’s 52-week high remains $10.30, putting it -86.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.03. The company has a valuation of $139.79M, with average of 371.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ETON a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) trade information

After registering a -1.95% downside in the latest session, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.75 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.18%, and 12.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 54.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETON has been trading -153.62% off suggested target high and -81.16% from its likely low.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) shares are -35.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.78% against 7.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.50% this quarter before jumping 203.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95,284.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.47 million.

ETON Dividends

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s Major holders

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 17.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.37% of the shares at 41.80% float percentage. In total, 34.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Opaleye Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.04 million shares (or 16.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.09 million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.42 million shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about 2.91 million.