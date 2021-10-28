Boom Or Bust: What Are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX:SENS) Future Prospects?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.39, to imply an increase of 1.80% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SENS share’s 52-week high remains $5.56, putting it -64.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 89.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $1.52B, with average of 10.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SENS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

After registering a 1.80% upside in the latest session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.57 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 1.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.46%, and -2.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 281.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.46, implying an increase of 2.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.80 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SENS has been trading -76.99% off suggested target high and 76.4% from its likely low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Senseonics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are 57.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.25% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 86.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 184.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.35 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.10% annually.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.24% of the shares at 32.61% float percentage. In total, 29.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.22 million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.28 million shares, or about 3.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $62.52 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 9.47 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.68 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 17.63 million.