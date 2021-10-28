Boom Or Bust: What Are Diginex Limited’s (NASDAQ:EQOS) Future Prospects?

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares stood at 6.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.95, to imply a decrease of -7.82% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The EQOS share’s 52-week high remains $22.95, putting it -363.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $192.05M, with an average of 6.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Diginex Limited (EQOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

After registering a -7.82% downside in the last session, Diginex Limited (EQOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.22 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -7.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.62%, and 47.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.33%. Short interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw shorts transact 1.2 million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.21, implying an increase of 67.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $18.41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQOS has been trading -271.92% off suggested target high and -142.42% from its likely low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diginex Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diginex Limited (EQOS) shares are -21.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.75% against 21.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $17.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.18 million.

EQOS Dividends

Diginex Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diginex Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Diginex Limited insiders hold 10.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.85% of the shares at 13.21% float percentage. In total, 11.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 4.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.73 million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.76 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diginex Limited (EQOS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 1.89 million shares. This is just over 4.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.88 million.