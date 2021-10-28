Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2021, The Stock Is Up 156.32% YTD

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares stood at 4.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.87, to imply a decrease of -6.53% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The BITF share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -105.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 93.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 7.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

After registering a -6.53% downside in the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.83 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -6.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.18%, and 13.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 156.32%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.42, implying an increase of 24.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.42 and $6.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BITF has been trading -31.83% off suggested target high and -31.83% from its likely low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bitfarms Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are 2.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 342.11% against 9.80%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bitfarms Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Bitfarms Ltd. insiders hold 25.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.73% of the shares at 11.64% float percentage. In total, 8.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.38 million shares (or 3.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.75 million.