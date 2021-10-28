Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Could See A -1.71% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s traded shares stood at 0.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.61, to imply an increase of 1.06% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AIV share’s 52-week high remains $7.74, putting it -1.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.19. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AIV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) trade information

After registering a 1.06% upside in the latest session, Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.65 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.35%, and 8.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.61%. Short interest in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) saw shorts transact 5.8 million shares and set a 4.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.09, implying a decrease of -86.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.09 and $4.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIV has been trading 46.25% off suggested target high and 46.25% from its likely low.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 475.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $216.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $217.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $220.16 million and $215.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.50% before jumping 0.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -101.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.10% annually.

AIV Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management Company has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)’s Major holders

Apartment Investment and Management Company insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.79% of the shares at 95.52% float percentage. In total, 93.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.26 million shares (or 14.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $149.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.01 million shares, or about 14.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $147.66 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 9.58 million shares. This is just over 6.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.97 million, or 4.65% of the shares, all valued at about 48.49 million.