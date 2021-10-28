APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Shares Fall :-67.29% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s traded shares stood at 11.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.90, to imply a decrease of -4.44% or -$1.25 in intraday trading. The APA share’s 52-week high remains $28.78, putting it -6.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.45. The company has a valuation of $9.92B, with average of 9.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for APA Corporation (APA), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 18 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

After registering a -4.44% downside in the last session, APA Corporation (APA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.78 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.00%, and 24.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.57%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.07, implying an increase of 13.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APA has been trading -67.29% off suggested target high and 18.22% from its likely low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing APA Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. APA Corporation (APA) shares are 30.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 448.15% against 4.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 587.50% this quarter before jumping 1,860.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.65 billion.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. APA Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 0.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

APA Corporation insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.76% of the shares at 86.00% float percentage. In total, 85.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 45.28 million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $979.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 25.94 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $561.04 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the APA Corporation (APA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 15.42 million shares. This is just over 4.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $333.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.74 million, or 3.64% of the shares, all valued at about 297.28 million.