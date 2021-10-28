After Jumping 13.33% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI)?

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 6.25% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The WEI share’s 52-week high remains $3.04, putting it -198.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $75.20M, with average of 363.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Weidai Ltd. (WEI), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WEI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

After registering a 6.25% upside in the last session, Weidai Ltd. (WEI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1400 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.33%, and 30.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.82, implying an increase of 93.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.82 and $14.82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WEI has been trading -1352.94% off suggested target high and -1352.94% from its likely low.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

WEI Dividends

Weidai Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weidai Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s Major holders

Weidai Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.51% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 0.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Securities, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 59367.0 shares (or 0.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 34620.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $61969.0.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF holds roughly 4050.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4313.0