ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.7 million ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $1.54 changed hands at $0.2 or 14.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.43M. CNET’s last price was a discount, traded about -301.95% off its 52-week high of $6.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.13, which suggests the last value was 26.62% up since then. When we look at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 950.15K.

Analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CNET as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Instantly CNET was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 14.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.07%, with the 5-day performance at 15.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) is 20.31% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNET’s forecast low is $6.25 with $6.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -305.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.84% for it to hit the projected low.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2021 estimates are for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -228.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 13.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.71% of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares while 1.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.20%. There are 1.84% institutions holding the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.46% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million CNET shares worth $1.03 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 62903.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 12732.0 shares estimated at $18716.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.