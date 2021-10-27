Why To Invest In Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.73 changed hands at -$2.78 or -8.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.05B. ALKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.86% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.35, which suggests the last value was 46.57% up since then. When we look at Alkermes plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Alkermes plc (ALKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ALKS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Alkermes plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

Instantly ALKS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.21 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -8.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.94%, with the 5-day performance at 1.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is -1.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALKS’s forecast low is $25.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alkermes plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.74% over the past 6 months, a 44.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alkermes plc will fall -80.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $301.52 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Alkermes plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $318.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $265.01 million and $280 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Alkermes plc earnings to increase by 44.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.10% per year.

ALKS Dividends

Alkermes plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.06% of Alkermes plc shares while 102.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.57%. There are 102.46% institutions holding the Alkermes plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.80% of the shares, roughly 23.75 million ALKS shares worth $443.74 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.79% or 20.53 million shares worth $383.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 13.61 million shares estimated at $285.58 million under it, the former controlled 8.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 4.64% of the shares, roughly 7.45 million shares worth around $139.17 million.