What Is The Performance Outlook For CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changing hands around $0.05 or 4.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.31M. CTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -554.55% off its 52-week high of $7.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.04, which suggests the last value was 5.45% up since then. When we look at CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 198.20K.

Analysts gave the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CTK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

Instantly CTK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.91%, with the 5-day performance at -1.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) is -19.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTK’s forecast low is $1.67 with $1.67 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.82% for it to hit the projected low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.40% over the past 6 months, a 80.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. will rise 103.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 110.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -25.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $82.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.66 million and $102.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.70%.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 13 and December 17.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.61% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares while 2.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.51%. There are 2.42% institutions holding the CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock share, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.50% of the shares, roughly 2.12 million CTK shares worth $3.54 million.

Berylson Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.77% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 9944.0 shares worth around $16407.0.