What Is The Performance Outlook For China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 8.17 million China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.06 or 10.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.79M. CPHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.69% off its 52-week high of $1.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 42.19% up since then. When we look at China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 724.69K.

Analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CPHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7899 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 10.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.02%, with the 5-day performance at 14.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 3.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPHI’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -603.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -603.12% for it to hit the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012 will be $20.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.55%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.25% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares while 2.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.17%. There are 2.82% institutions holding the China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million CPHI shares worth $0.43 million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.62% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 40000.0 shares worth around $35492.0.