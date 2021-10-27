Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.59 changed hands at $0.81 or 8.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.06M. UONE’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.14% off its 52-week high of $24.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.05, which suggests the last value was 61.76% up since then. When we look at Urban One Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 396.44K.

Analysts gave the Urban One Inc. (UONE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UONE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Instantly UONE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.17 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 8.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 151.54%, with the 5-day performance at 25.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is 33.54% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -76.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UONE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 43.34% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.34% for it to hit the projected low.

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Urban One Inc. shares while 18.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.45%. There are 18.43% institutions holding the Urban One Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.71% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million UONE shares worth $1.93 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 64900.0 shares worth $0.56 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $1.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 64900.0 shares worth around $0.56 million.