Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.86 million Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $64.44 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.87B. TFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.74% off its 52-week high of $64.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.05, which suggests the last value was 37.85% up since then. When we look at Truist Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Analysts gave the Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended TFC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Truist Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Instantly TFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 64.92 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.45%, with the 5-day performance at 2.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is 7.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TFC’s forecast low is $52.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Truist Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.33% over the past 6 months, a 41.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Truist Financial Corporation will rise 23.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.51 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Truist Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.53 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Truist Financial Corporation earnings to decrease by -17.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.90% per year.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 19 and January 24. The 2.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.10 per year.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Truist Financial Corporation shares while 73.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.78%. There are 73.56% institutions holding the Truist Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 107.68 million TFC shares worth $5.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 93.72 million shares worth $5.2 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 37.98 million shares estimated at $2.11 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 27.97 million shares worth around $1.55 billion.