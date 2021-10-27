The Stock Of Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $29.00 Per Share By 2021.

In the last trading session, 5.43 million Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $29.64 changed hands at $3.64 or 14.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.81B. CDMO’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.32% off its 52-week high of $28.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.99, which suggests the last value was 76.42% up since then. When we look at Avid Bioservices Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.56K.

Analysts gave the Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CDMO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Instantly CDMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.85 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 14.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 156.85%, with the 5-day performance at 11.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 39.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDMO’s forecast low is $27.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 2.16% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avid Bioservices Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.78% over the past 6 months, a 316.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avid Bioservices Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.52 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Avid Bioservices Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $25.36 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings to increase by 120.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 29.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.40% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares while 95.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.80%. There are 95.44% institutions holding the Avid Bioservices Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.96% of the shares, roughly 8.56 million CDMO shares worth $219.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 4.33 million shares worth $111.09 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 2.04 million shares estimated at $44.0 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $43.63 million.