Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Nurix Therapeutics Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.25 changing hands around $3.29 or 11.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.30B. NRIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.42% off its 52-week high of $52.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.53, which suggests the last value was 33.24% up since then. When we look at Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 310.59K.

Analysts gave the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NRIX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Instantly NRIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.20 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 11.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.92%, with the 5-day performance at 2.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) is -15.49% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRIX’s forecast low is $42.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.90% over the past 6 months, a 7.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. will fall -5.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.57 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Nurix Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $13.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.34 million and $6.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 106.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 41.70%.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 13.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.55% of Nurix Therapeutics Inc. shares while 85.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.85%. There are 85.61% institutions holding the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 5.38 million NRIX shares worth $167.37 million.

TRV GP III, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.17% or 4.51 million shares worth $140.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.2 million shares estimated at $37.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $35.49 million.