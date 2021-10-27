Stock Performance And Forecast For BioVie Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.76 million BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $6.64 changed hands at $1.18 or 21.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $167.53M. BIVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -594.28% off its 52-week high of $46.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.34, which suggests the last value was 19.58% up since then. When we look at BioVie Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.36K.

Analysts gave the BioVie Inc. (BIVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BIVI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioVie Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) trade information

Instantly BIVI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.25 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 21.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.66%, with the 5-day performance at 11.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is -6.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIVI’s forecast low is $50.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -653.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -653.01% for it to hit the projected low.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for BioVie Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.30%.

BIVI Dividends

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.14% of BioVie Inc. shares while 1.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.32%. There are 1.46% institutions holding the BioVie Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.88% of the shares, roughly 97804.0 BIVI shares worth $1.66 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.39% or 72280.0 shares worth $1.23 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 64252.0 shares estimated at $1.09 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 32769.0 shares worth around $0.56 million.