Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 12.25 million Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.50 changed hands at $1.0 or 9.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. SEAH’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.65% off its 52-week high of $10.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.59, which suggests the last value was 16.61% up since then. When we look at Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 583.41K.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) trade information

Instantly SEAH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.51 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 9.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.64%, with the 5-day performance at 14.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) is 14.89% up.

SEAH Dividends

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. shares while 71.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.57%. There are 71.57% institutions holding the Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 6.73% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million SEAH shares worth $30.52 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 2.62 million shares worth $26.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $13.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $7.84 million.