Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.48 million Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.46. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $42.49 changed hands at -$3.71 or -8.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.97B. SIXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -21.79% off its 52-week high of $51.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.37, which suggests the last value was 54.41% up since then. When we look at Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SIX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

Instantly SIX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 47.01 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -8.03% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.48%, with the 5-day performance at 9.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is 1.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SIXâ€™s forecast low is $44.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -55.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -3.57% over the past 6 months, a 122.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will rise 212.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 288.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $584.31 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Six Flags Entertainment Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $258.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 138.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation earnings to decrease by -336.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.96% per year.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares while 88.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.23%. There are 88.44% institutions holding the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.60% of the shares, roughly 8.24 million SIX shares worth $356.84 million.

H Partners Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.08% or 7.8 million shares worth $337.58 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.52 million shares estimated at $195.73 million under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.39% of the shares, roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $88.98 million.