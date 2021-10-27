Should You Invest In OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) In 2021?

In the last trading session, 6.76 million OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s per share price at $55.47 changed hands at $1.34 or 2.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.55B. OMF’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.09% off its 52-week high of $60.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.18, which suggests the last value was 45.59% up since then. When we look at OneMain Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OMF as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.29.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) trade information

Instantly OMF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 60.38 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.67%, with the 5-day performance at -6.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is -4.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OMF’s forecast low is $60.00 with $87.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.17% for it to hit the projected low.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OneMain Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.08% over the past 6 months, a 75.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OneMain Holdings Inc. will rise 4.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $880.67 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that OneMain Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $913.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $807.55 million and $850 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.80%. The 2021 estimates are for OneMain Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.51% per year.

OMF Dividends

OneMain Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29. The 5.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares while 87.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.19%. There are 87.12% institutions holding the OneMain Holdings Inc. stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 21.95% of the shares, roughly 28.99 million OMF shares worth $1.74 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.15% or 12.08 million shares worth $723.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $146.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 2.18 million shares worth around $130.31 million.