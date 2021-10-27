SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Stock Forecast For 2021: $4.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 3.64 million SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.48 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.38M. SNES’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.16% off its 52-week high of $3.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 12.16% up since then. When we look at SenesTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 126.61K.

Analysts gave the SenesTech Inc. (SNES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SenesTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5599 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.20%, with the 5-day performance at -4.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) is -5.73% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNES’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -170.27% for it to hit the projected low.

SenesTech Inc. (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SenesTech Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.38% over the past 6 months, a 73.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SenesTech Inc. will rise 67.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 190.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SenesTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $290k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77k and $73k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 185.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 297.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.00%. The 2021 estimates are for SenesTech Inc. earnings to increase by 63.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 15.

SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.32% of SenesTech Inc. shares while 9.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.08%. There are 9.14% institutions holding the SenesTech Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million SNES shares worth $0.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 77831.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 68345.0 shares estimated at $0.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 4546.0 shares worth around $7546.0.