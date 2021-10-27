RedBall Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE: RBAC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.62 million RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.20 changed hands at $0.26 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $733.18M. RBAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.57% off its 52-week high of $12.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.69, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at RedBall Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 547.83K.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) trade information

Instantly RBAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.50 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) is 3.55% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

RBAC Dividends

RedBall Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of RedBall Acquisition Corp. shares while 75.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.65%. There are 75.65% institutions holding the RedBall Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 5.46 million RBAC shares worth $53.33 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 3.02 million shares worth $29.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $4.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.29 million.