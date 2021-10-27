Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 2.47 million Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.60 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.90B. PSXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.49% off its 52-week high of $42.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.25, which suggests the last value was 43.81% up since then. When we look at Phillips 66 Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 399.27K.

Analysts gave the Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PSXP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) trade information

Instantly PSXP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 41.79 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.47%, with the 5-day performance at -1.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is 8.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSXP’s forecast low is $35.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phillips 66 Partners LP share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.69% over the past 6 months, a -24.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phillips 66 Partners LP will rise 11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $419.65 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Phillips 66 Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $423.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Phillips 66 Partners LP earnings to decrease by -36.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.46% per year.

PSXP Dividends

Phillips 66 Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 28 and November 01. The 8.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.50. It is important to note, however, that the 8.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 7.07 per year.

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.43% of Phillips 66 Partners LP shares while 17.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.31%. There are 17.72% institutions holding the Phillips 66 Partners LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.20% of the shares, roughly 9.6 million PSXP shares worth $378.83 million.

First Reserve GP XIII Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.38% or 3.15 million shares worth $124.38 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 9.52 million shares estimated at $381.73 million under it, the former controlled 4.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $55.87 million.