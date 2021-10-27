Performance & Trends Of Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $32.86 changed hands at $2.54 or 8.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05B. CDXS’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.34% off its 52-week high of $32.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.79, which suggests the last value was 61.08% up since then. When we look at Codexis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.78K.

Analysts gave the Codexis Inc. (CDXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CDXS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Codexis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) trade information

Instantly CDXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.99 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 8.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.53%, with the 5-day performance at 10.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) is 31.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.29, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDXS’s forecast low is $29.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Codexis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.04% over the past 6 months, a 15.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Codexis Inc. will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.5 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Codexis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $29.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.39 million and $21.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Codexis Inc. earnings to decrease by -91.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CDXS Dividends

Codexis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of Codexis Inc. shares while 99.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.68%. There are 99.99% institutions holding the Codexis Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.33% of the shares, roughly 6.68 million CDXS shares worth $151.28 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.30% or 6.66 million shares worth $150.82 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.26 million shares estimated at $169.22 million under it, the former controlled 9.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $38.59 million.