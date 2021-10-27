PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 3.73 million PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.96. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $86.88 changed hands at -$0.35 or -0.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.07B. PCARâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -18.77% off its 52-week high of $103.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $77.96, which suggests the last value was 10.27% up since then. When we look at PACCAR Incâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Analysts gave the PACCAR Inc (PCAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PCAR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. PACCAR Incâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) trade information

Instantly PCAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 88.60 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -0.40% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.70%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is 6.52% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCARâ€™s forecast low is $85.00 with $112.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -28.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.16% for it to hit the projected low.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PACCAR Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -4.19% over the past 6 months, a 42.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PACCAR Inc will rise 31.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.56 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that PACCAR Incâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.91 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.41 billion and $5.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.70%. The 2021 estimates are for PACCAR Inc earnings to decrease by -45.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.75% per year.

PCAR Dividends

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 28. The 1.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of PACCAR Inc shares while 66.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.96%. There are 66.78% institutions holding the PACCAR Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 27.8 million PCAR shares worth $2.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 24.23 million shares worth $2.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.89 million shares estimated at $882.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 9.81 million shares worth around $875.16 million.