MOGU Stock: More Upside For MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU)?

In the last trading session, 2.31 million MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.07 or 7.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.84M. MOGU’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.33% off its 52-week high of $3.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 16.19% up since then. When we look at MOGU Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.58K.

Analysts gave the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOGU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MOGU Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Instantly MOGU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1600 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.61%, with the 5-day performance at 5.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) is 2.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOGU’s forecast low is $15.65 with $15.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1390.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1390.48% for it to hit the projected low.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.40% up from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for MOGU Inc. earnings to increase by 84.80%.

MOGU Dividends

MOGU Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 29.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of MOGU Inc. shares while 24.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.48%. There are 24.48% institutions holding the MOGU Inc. stock share, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 10.45 million MOGU shares worth $20.27 million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 8.35 million shares worth $16.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify International Online Retail ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 77007.0 shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 20692.0 shares worth around $47591.0.