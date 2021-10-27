Let’s Talk About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 5.4 million Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.00 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $517.00M. NGAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.0% off its 52-week high of $10.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.55, which suggests the last value was 4.5% up since then. When we look at Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 108.01K.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) trade information

Instantly NGAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.01 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) is 0.70% up.

NGAB Dividends

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in November.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.00% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares while 51.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.83%. There are 51.87% institutions holding the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Alberta Investment Managament Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 57.97% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million NGAB shares worth $29.85 million.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 57.97% or 3.0 million shares worth $29.85 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. With 92094.0 shares estimated at $0.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 76648.0 shares worth around $0.76 million.