Let’s Talk About Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.34 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.76B. CADE’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.01% off its 52-week high of $22.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.20, which suggests the last value was 49.85% up since then. When we look at Cadence Bancorporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 964.57K.

Analysts gave the Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CADE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cadence Bancorporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) trade information

Instantly CADE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.06 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is -1.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CADE’s forecast low is $20.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cadence Bancorporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.10% over the past 6 months, a 50.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cadence Bancorporation will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $181.08 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $178.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $185.42 million and $366.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Cadence Bancorporation earnings to decrease by -204.50%.

CADE Dividends

Cadence Bancorporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 28. The 2.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.97% of Cadence Bancorporation shares while 94.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.59%. There are 94.69% institutions holding the Cadence Bancorporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.83% of the shares, roughly 18.5 million CADE shares worth $383.56 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.60% or 13.22 million shares worth $274.07 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.8 million shares estimated at $162.85 million under it, the former controlled 6.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $70.48 million.