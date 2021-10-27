Let’s Jump Into The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.17 million The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $19.28 changed hands at -$1.46 or -7.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.47B. GT’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.88% off its 52-week high of $20.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.18, which suggests the last value was 57.57% up since then. When we look at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Analysts gave the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 20.80 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -7.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.72%, with the 5-day performance at 1.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is 3.32% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GT’s forecast low is $12.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.76% for it to hit the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -29.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.68 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.46 billion and $3.66 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.60%. The 2021 estimates are for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings to decrease by -301.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.13% per year.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 28 and November 01.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 72.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.93%. There are 72.68% institutions holding the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.93% of the shares, roughly 28.03 million GT shares worth $492.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 21.48 million shares worth $377.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 6.59 million shares estimated at $115.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 6.4 million shares worth around $110.07 million.