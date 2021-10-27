Let’s Dive Into The Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $119.46 changing hands around $4.31 or 3.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.23B. TER’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.81% off its 52-week high of $147.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $85.00, which suggests the last value was 28.85% up since then. When we look at Teradyne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) trade information

Instantly TER is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 123.88 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 3.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.95%, with the 5-day performance at -1.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is -2.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teradyne Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.03% over the past 6 months, a 21.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teradyne Inc. will rise 21.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $933.22 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Teradyne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $852.66 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Teradyne Inc. earnings to increase by 64.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.46% per year.

TER Dividends

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 0.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.66 per year.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Teradyne Inc. shares while 97.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.42%. There are 97.11% institutions holding the Teradyne Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.58% of the shares, roughly 18.37 million TER shares worth $2.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.51% or 13.04 million shares worth $1.75 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.7 million shares estimated at $629.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $495.93 million.