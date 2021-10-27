Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -63.69% Loss

In the latest trading session, 1.74 million Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $101.41 changing hands around $0.96 or 0.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.69B. LEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.07% off its 52-week high of $110.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.41, which suggests the last value was 31.56% up since then. When we look at Lennar Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Lennar Corporation (LEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LEN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lennar Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.16.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) trade information

Instantly LEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 104.07 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is 0.95% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEN’s forecast low is $102.00 with $166.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lennar Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.68% over the past 6 months, a 76.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 48.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lennar Corporation will rise 47.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.18 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Lennar Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $6.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.83 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Lennar Corporation earnings to increase by 36.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.70% per year.

LEN Dividends

Lennar Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 14 and December 20. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.15% of Lennar Corporation shares while 95.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.09%. There are 95.98% institutions holding the Lennar Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.64% of the shares, roughly 28.93 million LEN shares worth $2.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 22.53 million shares worth $2.24 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.52 million shares estimated at $746.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $619.35 million.