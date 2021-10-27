Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $164.14M. LEJU’s last price was a discount, traded about -233.61% off its 52-week high of $3.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 15.13% up since then. When we look at Leju Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 55.20K.

Analysts gave the Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LEJU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leju Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Instantly LEJU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 5.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.03%, with the 5-day performance at 7.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is 7.20% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEJU’s forecast low is $3.60 with $3.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -202.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -202.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leju Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.58% over the past 6 months, a -45.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.80% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Leju Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 65.40%.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 26.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Leju Holdings Limited shares while 2.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.05%. There are 2.04% institutions holding the Leju Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million LEJU shares worth $2.61 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $1.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Jacob Discovery Fd held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.8 million.