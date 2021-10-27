LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 2.38 million LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.06 changing hands around $0.09 or 9.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.17M. LAIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -999.06% off its 52-week high of $11.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 23.58% up since then. When we look at LAIX Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 618.17K.

Analysts gave the LAIX Inc. (LAIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LAIX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LAIX Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) trade information

Instantly LAIX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 9.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.18%, with the 5-day performance at 10.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is 9.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LAIX’s forecast low is $8.28 with $8.28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -681.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -681.13% for it to hit the projected low.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LAIX Inc. will fall -126.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.70% down from the last financial year.

The 2021 estimates are for LAIX Inc. earnings to increase by 31.40%.

LAIX Dividends

LAIX Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of LAIX Inc. shares while 25.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.18%. There are 25.18% institutions holding the LAIX Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.30% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million LAIX shares worth $9.33 million.

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.62% or 2.29 million shares worth $5.78 million as of Mar 30, 2021.