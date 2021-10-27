KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 4.03 million KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $76.55 changed hands at $1.69 or 2.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.35B. KKR’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.91% off its 52-week high of $75.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.65, which suggests the last value was 56.04% up since then. When we look at KKR & Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KKR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. KKR & Co. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Instantly KKR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 77.04 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 89.06%, with the 5-day performance at 11.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is 24.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KKR’s forecast low is $72.00 with $91.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.94% for it to hit the projected low.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KKR & Co. Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.99% over the past 6 months, a 108.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KKR & Co. Inc. will rise 85.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.42 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.07 billion and $1.07 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.90%. The 2021 estimates are for KKR & Co. Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.09% per year.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 28 and November 01. The 0.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.58. It is important to note, however, that the 0.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.49 per year.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.83% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares while 80.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.13%. There are 80.07% institutions holding the KKR & Co. Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.08% of the shares, roughly 41.28 million KKR shares worth $2.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.80% or 33.82 million shares worth $2.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund. With 15.43 million shares estimated at $753.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 14.53 million shares worth around $821.92 million.