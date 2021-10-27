Is New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 7.08 million New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $13.94 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.52B. NYCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.8% off its 52-week high of $14.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.72, which suggests the last value was 44.62% up since then. When we look at New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 million.

Analysts gave the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NYCB as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Instantly NYCB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.33 on Tuesday, 10/26/21 subtracted -0.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.13%, with the 5-day performance at -1.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 6.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NYCB’s forecast low is $12.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.92% for it to hit the projected low.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New York Community Bancorp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.33% over the past 6 months, a 48.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New York Community Bancorp Inc. will rise 39.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $332.23 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $339.76 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.70%. The 2021 estimates are for New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings to increase by 13.50%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 4.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.89 per year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares while 64.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.63%. There are 64.35% institutions holding the New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.51% of the shares, roughly 58.17 million NYCB shares worth $641.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.80% or 45.58 million shares worth $502.28 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.54 million shares estimated at $147.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 12.18 million shares worth around $134.24 million.